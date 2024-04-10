The most “damaged” musical (sort of) of the year is here.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker. What can we expect from the movie that everyone will call Joker 2? Less U.S. Army and the Los Angeles Police Department presence, hopefully, but also full nudity, more Joaquin Phoenix, and the addition of Lady Gaga, who was cast as Harley Quinn.

You can watch the trailer above.

“When we were making the first movie, Joaquin and I always talked about making a sequel really because we were having a great time but we were never really serious,” director Todd Phillips told attendees at CinemaCon, where the trailer debuted. “Then when Joker became a huge success we talked about it during the pandemic and decided to do it and we had a blast doing it.” He added, “We cast Gaga because she’s magic. I was a producer on A Star is Born and that was where I was like she has magic in her. I’ve never talked about it as a musical, but it’s a movie where music is an essential element.”

Joker: Folie à Deux, which stars Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener, opens in theaters on October 4.