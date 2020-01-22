It’s been some four-and-a-half years since Jon Stewart stepped down from The Daily Show, and, save some appearances on The Late Show aside longtime cohort Stephen Colbert, he hasn’t spent the ensuing time doing comedy. Instead, he’s helped get the 9/11 First Responders Bill passed and even aided in the rescuing of goats. Last October it was revealed he’d be returning to the movies, directing his first feature since 2014’s Rosewater. And now that film, the political satire Irresistible, has a big-time summer release date of just a few months from now.

As per Deadline, Irresistible will open on May 29 of this year, i.e., Memorial Day weekend, when its only new competition is Kenneth Branagh’s Disney fantasy film Artemis Fowl. It will still have to contend with such closely scheduled heavy hitters as Fast & Furious 9 (May 22), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (ditto), and Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5).

Both written and directed by Stewart himself, Irresistible is set in a small Wisconsin town, which becomes a political lightning rod after one of its residents, a military vet played by Chris Cooper, goes viral for helping undocumented workers. That attracts both a Democratic strategist (Steve Carell) and a Republican rival (Rose Byrne). The film also features Natasha Lyonne, Topher Grace, Mackenzie Davis, but not Stewart himself, who has routinely made fun of his performances in such motion pictures as Death to Smoochy, which cursed him with one of cinema’s worst haircuts.

Presumably, Irresistible will be quite a bit different than Stewart’s previous film, Rosewater, a somber drama that detailed the jailing of journalist Maziar Bahari (played by Gael Garcia Bernal) by the Iranian government.

