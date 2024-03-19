Shortly after being found guilty of harassment and assault, prompting Marvel to swiftly fire him, Jonathan Majors booked a not-so-smart interview on Good Morning America. Why was it not so smart? Not only did Majors compare himself to Martin Luther King Jr., but his answers have now landed him in the crosshairs of a defamation lawsuit.

Much like Donald Trump how repeatedly denied sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll despite being found guilty in court, Majors denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during his interview with GMA. Jabbari did not take that declaration lightly, and is now suing Majors for “battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and defamation.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Now that Majors can no longer physically abuse Grace, he has resorted to very publicly abusing her reputation. Following his arrest, Majors immediately implemented an extensive media campaign smearing Grace, claiming that he was “completely innocent,” “is provably the victim,” that he “did not assault her whatsoever,” and that “this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital,” the suit reads.

Jabbari’s lawsuit details much of the same domestic abuse that was shared in the criminal trial that found Majors to be guilty of assault. The former Marvel star is still awaiting a sentencing hearing that will reportedly take place in April. He faces a potential year in prison.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)