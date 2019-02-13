Getty Image

There’s a ton of handsomeness already crammed into the Dune reboot, but Arrakis is a big planet. Surely there’s some space for Josh Brolin, too. The thespian now notorious for torturing both Deadpool and the Avengers (plus half of Earth) is, as per The Hollywood Reporter, in talks to play a key supporting role in a movie already packed silly with the dashing likes of Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgard, to say nothing of Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, and Zendaya.

Should the deal work out, Brolin will nab the key supporting role of Gurney Halleck — not a maniac who causes genocide with the snap of his finger but a wholly decent man. He’s the unfailingly loyal warrior in the employ of the doomed Atreides family, specifically the trainer to young scion Paul, who will be played by floppy-haired darling Chalamet. The movie will also reunite Brolin with his Sicario boss, director Denis Villeneuve, though presumably without flip-flops this time.

In David Lynch’s notorious (but secretly kind of awesome) 1984 take on Frank Herbert’s classic, Halleck was played by no less than Patrick Stewart. Whether or not Brolin will wind up growing a mullet as Stewart did in the back half of the movie remains up in the air.