Great news for anyone who was scarred by the giant spider scene in Jumanji as a kid: the franchise is coming to life! Sony Pictures has teamed up with Merlin Entertainment to create rides and hotel rooms based on the beloved series.

The attractions will be at Merlin’s theme parks around the world, including Europe, the UK, and North America. The first ride titled Jumanji – The Adventure is opening in Italy next month. More rides are expected to launch next year. Jeffrey Godsick, head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures, said:

Merlin is the ideal company to bring the world of Jumanji to life. Their commitment to strong storytelling, quality of craftsmanship and fantastic guest experiences ensure that fans of Jumanji will be fully immersed into the worlds of our films and have an unforgettable experience

The Jumanji series started out as a children’s book that was adapted into a live-action movie in 1995, starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, and Bonnie Hunt. The series was resurrected in 2017 with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle starring The Rock, Jack Black, Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas. Another sequel was released in 2019, Jumangi: The Next Level which featured the same ensemble, plus Danny Devito, Awkwafina, and Danny Glover.

Merlin Entertainment is behind some popular attractions, including Legoland and Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. So if you’re looking for a wax figure of The Rock to greet you at the Jumanji ride, it could actually happen.