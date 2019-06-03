Universal Pictures

Jeff Goldblum was in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for a hot minute to drop a few uh’s, but his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern have yet to appear in the new trilogy to tell everyone that maybe humans and dinosaurs shouldn’t co-exist. It would be a surprise if they didn’t show up in Jurassic World 3, though; returning director Colin Trevorrow has said he would “feel robbed” if JP fans didn’t get to see Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler again, while recent comments made by Bryce Dallas Howard make it sound like all but a done deal.

When asked by MTV News on the Rocket Man red carpet whether she’s “excited about the prospect of sharing some scenes with the OG Jurassic Park cast” (that’s some clever (girl) phrasing), the actress responded, “Yes, very much so. I don’t know what’s been confirmed or whatever, but I’ll blink if it’s happening…” Needless to say, she didn’t take the Doctor’s advice and blinked.

Will the original #JurassicPark characters come back to help in #JurassicWorld3? If only @BryceDHoward could kind of, maybe, sort of comment on it 😉 pic.twitter.com/ad0ST4ENmt — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 1, 2019

Neill and Dern haven’t visited Isla Nublar since 2001’s Jurassic Park 3 (and even then, it was via phone for the Big Little Lies star), which, considering how many times they were almost eaten by tiny-armed prehistoric beasts, makes sense. Do Alan and Ellie need to be in Jurassic Kingdom 3? Not really, no, but it would still be a blast for us to see them again. It would be good for them, too. After all, God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, God creates man, man destroys God, man creates dinosaurs, actors need paychecks.

Jurassic World 3 opens on June 11, 2021.

(Via MTV News)