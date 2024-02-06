The Jurassic World trilogy may have gobbled up scores of scratch, but to say it wasn’t as well-received as the original is to put it mildly. Granted, that’s a tall order: The first two were directed by no less than Steven Spielberg, and the Joe Johnston-helmed threequel is at least pretty good. Perhaps that’s why the next in the series is going back to the well, at least by nabbing its original screenwriter. But they also may try a new director who may give it a new flavor, one who’d make Jurassic Park at least a little John Wick-y.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Jurassic World people are in talks with director David Leitch. Along with being a former stunt coordinator, he directed the first John Wick with Chad Stahelski. After the first, Leitch lit out on his own, making a slew of fight-heavy action fare like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, Bullet Train, and the forthcoming stunt performer saga The Fall Guy.

What could the guy who made all of those bring to a movie about dinosaurs running rampant in the present day amongst puny humans? Will one of the latter fight a velociraptor in a stairwell? Will a dilophosaurus learn how to shoot two handguns at the same time? Or will Leitch, whose films have been uniformly fun, simply tighten up a franchise that some have argued has lost its way? Unless this very old franchise suddenly goes extinct, there’s a chance we may find out.

