Justice League star Ray Fisher has been a supporter of the “Release The Snyder Cut” movement since the beginning, so the Cyborg actor has been understandably pumped ever since Zack Snyder announced that his director’s cut will be arriving on HBO Max. However, Fisher is now taking his excitement perhaps a little too far.

As the official story goes, Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to complete Justice League after Snyder exited the film following a family tragedy (his daughter’s suicide). While promoting the film at Comic-Con in 2017, Fisher voiced his support for Whedon when asked about the director taking over for Snyder. “Joss is a great guy, and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him,” Fisher said.

However, on Monday, the Cyborg actor posted a clip of his support for Whedon with a very pointed caption that makes it clear he didn’t mean a word of it. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” Fisher tweeted.

You can see the clip and Fisher’s caption below:

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

The Release The Snyder Cut movement has been notably criticized for the actions of some of its toxic members, which has led to HBO Max execs fielding questions on whether they feel that releasing the cut sets a precedent by emboldening aggressive fan campaigns down the road. So, Fisher’s swing at Whedon wasn’t the most diplomatic move. The tweet is also ill-timed considering, just last week, Snyder expressed gratitude to his fan movement for raising money for suicide prevention. It was a positive moment that showed the Snyder Cut movement is mostly a group of passionate fans with good hearts. With Fisher’s latest tweet, that image may be hard to maintain.

(Via Ray Fisher on Twitter)