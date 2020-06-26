Nerds are starved for new content this summer (Black Widow would have already arrived, if not for you-know-what), and although HBO’s announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League would be coming, it’s still gonna be a wait (2021) until the movie arrives. Yes, it’s true that we can all still be entertained by Jason Momoa being the happiest man alive; however, fans do need something else to keep their interest levels occupied, and they’ve channeled that energy for a worthy cause.

That cause, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is also close to Snyder’s heart, given that his daughter, Autumn, took her own life in 2017, which is why he stepped down from finishing production, and Joss Whedon was hired to complete the movie. To date, Justice League fans have come together to raise over $200,000 for the charity. Snyder has tweeted his gratitude for their incredible gesture and the reaching of a milestone.

The bottom line… you have saved lives. This powerful movement is amazing. #afsp pic.twitter.com/LHS9OzekV2 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 25, 2020

The 300 director’s work on the whole new take (likely a “four-hour director’s cut,” but possibly a six-chapter limited series) of Justice League continues, so that he can finish his vision of the film. Earlier this month, Snyder unleashed a first teaser that shows the arrival of Darkseid with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor ominously whispering in the background. We can expect the Snyder Cut’s arrival sometime in 2021, hopefully sooner rather than later.