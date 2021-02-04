To promote her return to the MCU in the Disney+ series WandaVision, Kat Dennings has been doing the interview rounds and telling some great stories in the process. While stopping by the “Just for Variety” podcast, Dennings opened up about her worst audition, which involved being in the same room as a major star for an Oscar-nominated film, but she noticed something was off when the actor refused to touch her. Before being convinced to reveal that the actor was Nicolas Cage, Dennings recalled the very awkward experience of basically miming her way through the audition. Via Variety:

“I have everything memorized. I’m ready to get into like the physicality of the scene, but I realized pretty quick that that actor is not going to touch me. He’s also not going to be near me. He was at the other end of the room, which seemed to be his choice, which I was like I’m going to be miming this. So a scene where I am asking to be let go of and physically wriggling out of this man’s grip became a mining session. But I understand and I respect that the actor made that decision. But at the time, it was not great because I was like, ‘I look like an absolute moron.’ I’m not getting this.

Despite being forced to mime the scene, Dennings has no hard feelings towards Cage. In fact, she actually spoke to him after the audition, which was a highlight of her career, and she respects that he didn’t feel comfortable man-handling a young actress in an audition. “I’m a young girl so he didn’t want to physically touch me and make me uncomfortable,” Dennings said. “I appreciate it. I really do.”

