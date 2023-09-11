“The fat kid at the back with the wrong f*cking shoes on.”

That’s how modern-day Kate Winslet described herself as a teenager, before Heavenly Creatures put her on the map and Titanic made her a mega-star. The actress was “consistently told I was the wrong shape,” she revealed to Vogue. “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.” The reason she didn’t? “Cause I wasn’t going to take that sh*t from anyone.”

Winslet later discussed why she’s comfortable with nude scenes. “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self,” she said. “I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am — let’s get on with it.”

“You know I had to be really f*cking brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” she said. In another scene she wears a bikini top. “And believe me,” Winslet said, rolling her eyes, “people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’ And I’d go, ‘Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!’”

The Oscar-winning actress hasn’t read a review of her work since she was 21 years old (she’s 47). This, she thinks, “probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s.”

Winslet will next appear in Lee, a biopic of war correspondent Lee Miller.

(Via Vogue)