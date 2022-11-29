Fresh off her starring role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the wonderful Kathryn Hahn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to address some wild allegiations: it does not take her 40 minutes to pee… usually. Earlier this year, Hahn thanked her WandaVision co-star Elizabeth Olsen at Variety‘s Power of Women event for being “very patient with me as it took me like a solid 40 minutes to 10-one, [which means] to urinate in the movie business.” She blamed her “very small bladder” and having “a lot of costume on.”

The topic of her anxiety-free pee breaks came up again during Monday’s episode of Kimmel. “I will set the record straight: There has been some talk, apparently, that it took me 40 minutes to pee, I guess, on the first show [WandaVision],” Hahn said. “That was just because of my costume, you guys. This time, hopefully, we’re going to work out some kinks and it won’t take so long. That’s what I can tell you about the new show.”

That new show is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, where she’ll reprise her role as witch Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. More like Agatha All Along time to pee.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos premieres in 2023. You can watch the Kimmel clip above.