Tuesday marked a big day in music as the Recording Academy shared its full list of nominations for the 2022 Grammys. The announcement saw some historic wins, like how Tony Bennett’s Lady Gaga collaboration Love For Sale made him the oldest-ever nominee for Album Of The Year, or how ABBA received what is somehow their first-ever nomination. But Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can also rejoice because a song from their WandaVision series also received a Grammy nod, and it was the the first time in nearly a decade that a song from a TV show was recognized in the category.

Episode 7 of the 2021 series WandaVision features the catchy jingle “Agatha All Along,” written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (aka the duo behind Frozen‘s “Let It Go”). The song is sung by Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn, and while the song is just over a minute long, it took the internet by storm upon its release. So it’s only fitting that the Recording Academy nominated “Agatha All Along” for a Grammy in the Best Visual Media category. It marks the first time a TV show has been in the category in eight years, seeing as most of the nominations come from movies. The last TV show to appear in the category was Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Visual Media for their 2014 song “You’ve Got Time” by Regina Spektor.

Hahn was surprised at the popularity of “Agatha All Along” when it first came out. Hahn told Seth Meyers in an interview that she wasn’t aware of it’s viral success until her team informed her. “I don’t have social media, so the whole thing was like filtered down through all this,” Hahn said. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?!’ It’s so funny. Meanwhile, I’m outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now.”

Listen to “Agatha All Along” above.

See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.