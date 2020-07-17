Add comic book writer to Keanu Reeves‘ rapidly growing list of talents.

Debuting in October from Boom! Studios, BRZRKR is a 12-issue limited series from Reeves and co-writer Matt Kindt that features art from Alessandro Vitti. The story will focus on Berzerker, the half-human son of a war god who has lived for over 80,000 years and has reached a tentative deal with the government where he performs brutal mercenary missions in exchange for help in figuring out what he truly is. But, of course, there will be double-crosses and subterfuge along the way as the two sides slowly reveal their ulterior motives.

Naturally, Boom! Studios is excited to work with the actor on bringing his vision to comic book life, and it turns out Reeves is a damn good storyteller. Via USA Today:

Working with Reeves has been “immensely cool,” says Boom! editor-in-chief Matt Gagnon. “Spend five minutes with Keanu and it becomes clear very quickly why he’s earned all the success he has. Exceptional creative instincts, deep reservoirs of wisdom on story, the ability to consistently tap into the raw emotion of a moment, relentless commitment to quality and the task at hand – it’s all this and much more that make Keanu an inspiring force.”

In its exclusive preview of BRZRKR, USA Today can’t help but note that Berserker looks an awful lot like Reeves, and the actor didn’t even try to hide his enthusiasm when asked if the immortal warrior could become his next action character thanks to Boom! Studios’ first-look deal with Netflix. “I’d love to play Berzerker!” Reeves exclaimed during a Skype call from Berlin.

In the meantime, Reeves’ next creative endeavor is yet another foray into dominating all forms of media. This fall, the actor will appear in Cyberpunk 2077, the highly-anticipated new game from CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the award-winning The Witcher III.

(Via USA Today)