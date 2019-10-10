Paul Rudd is currently promoting Living With Yourself, his Netflix TV series that arrives on October 18. In the show, Rudd plays an existentially-anguished character who inadvertently duplicates himself during a shady spa treatment, so there are two Paul Rudds onscreen at the same time. The mere idea is almost too much to handle, but there’s more Rudd to be found in a charming profile from the New York Times. Within, the Clueless star dances (as he does) throughout several subjects, including his attempt to not say anything about the possibility of a third Ant-Man movie in the MCU.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige wasn’t quite so tight-lipped. He dropped plenty of insight on Rudd’s personality, including how “Paul Rudd is Paul Rudd” because his mother sends “incredibly attentive and nice and emails” to her son about why he should be happy that Scott Lang shares the Avengers spotlight in a Disney ride. Here’s how Rudd tried to avoid suggesting that a third Lang-focused movie is coming, and here’s how Feige Kool-Aid-Man-ed on the subject:

Now his film work also requires a level of secrecy that he is unaccustomed to, and he worried that even my describing the contents of his breakfast would give away whether he was or was not in training for another Ant-Man movie. “Feel free to not put in the fact that I’m eating bacon,” he said. “Eggs would be fine.” (Asked what further plans Marvel had for Rudd and his character, Feige, the Marvel Studios president, said: “The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after Endgame. Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know.”)

Rudd was similarly cagey about his role in the upcoming, Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters movie, especially regarding whether he’ll actually do some ‘busting with a proton pack. “It remains to be seen what I strap on,” Rudd explained. “I’m not giving you anything.”

Also, Paul Rudd wants everyone to know that he’s “aware” of social media celebrating his endless youth and perpetually fresh good looks. He’s grateful that people don’t say that he “looks like [expletive],” but ultimately, he feels that “there’s nothing really to say about it.” That probably won’t be the final word from Twitter, though.

(Via New York Times)