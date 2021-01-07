Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie was noticeably missing from the mountain of announcements during Disney’s Investor’s Day, which certainly delivered on its promise to massively expand the franchise, but the secretive project is still moving full steam ahead. Former Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron has officially signed on to pen the screenplay after working with Feige on the upcoming Loki series for Disney+ and the currently in production Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The Feige-produced project was not mentioned during Disney’s recent Investor’s Day and is considered in deep development, a sub-tier the company hopes to keep as secret as possible before bringing it to the fore such as Rogue Squadron, the feature project to be directed by Patty Jenkins.

While little is known about Feige’s film set in a galaxy far, far away, that hasn’t stopped Marvel actors from jumping at the chance to be in a Star Wars movie. Shortly after news of the film’s development took the internet by storm, both Captains Marvel and America threw their hats in the ring. Brie Larson was the first out of the gate with a photo of herself decked out in full Jedi garb while wielding a lightsaber next to C-3PO.

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

A day later, Chris Evans got in on the act by responding to a Collider tweet asking, “Which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a #StarWars movie?” Evans’ answer was direct and to the point: “Me.”

Me. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)