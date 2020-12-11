Let’s get nerdy. Like a TIE Bomber full of Star Wars goodness, Disney used its investor call on Thursday to announce a massive wave of new movies and series set in the galaxy far, far away. Some were expected, while others contained huge surprises like the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader and Patty Jenkins becoming the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. To keep it all straight, here’s a quick rundown of the eight Disney+ series and three films that will be arriving over the next few years.

DISNEY+ SERIES

Ahsoka: While a live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano has been rumored for a while, especially after her well-received debut on The Mandalorian, Disney has officially confirmed that the fan-favorite character will be starring in her own adventure.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jD8byvNvDP — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Obi-Wan Kenobi: After a brief production delay stemming from concerns over the script, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is not only happening, but Hayden Christensen will be reprising the role of Darth Vader as the two classic characters collide for an epic rematch following the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Andor: A Rogue One prequel series focusing on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor has been steadily chugging along, and now, it has a teaser along with a release date of 2022.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Acolyte:Russian Doll creator Leslyle Headland has been teasing a female-centric Star Wars series for a while, and here’s its official title, along with the surprising news that it will be set during the High Republic, 100 years before the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Lando: A solo series starring Lando was definitely one of the huge surprises, and something fans have been hoping for after Donald Glover‘s performance in Solo. However, it should be noted the actor isn’t officially attached to the project. Yet.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Rangers of the New Republic: Much like Ahsoka, this new spinoff will be set during the timeline of The Mandalorian and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. This was another surprise announcement and there’s not much in the way of details. For now, there are just theories that this is the rumored spinoff series starring Gina Carano‘s Cara Dune. Although, she’s currently in hot water for Star Wars fans over a series of controversial tweets.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Based on characters introduced in the final season of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch will focus on a team of “enhanced” clone troopers as they navigate the fall of the Republic and a world where their brothers murdered the Jedi to bring about the rise of the Galactic Empire.

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Visions: Clearly, this fusion of Star Wars and anime has been secretly in the works for a while because it will be debuting sometime in 2021. Again, not a whole of details, but the concept sounds like it should go over well with fans.

Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lmCZGSHEhY — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

FILMS

Rogue Squadron: Easily one of the biggest surprises, if not the biggest, is the news that Wonder Woman director will helm the new Star Wars movies Rogue Squadron. The elite pilot squadron has been featured in several novels and games since the ’90s, so fans are definitely pumped for this one.

A Droid Story: Think Pixar meets R2-D2 and C-3PO, and you’ll have a pretty good idea what to expect from this interesting new announcement.

Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special @StarWars adventure film for @DisneyPlus, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Untitled Taika Waititi Movie: And, finally, Disney wants you to know that Taika Waititi is still making his Star Wars movie. In case you were worried.

A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride! 🌟 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

