Kevin Smith has come to Jason Momoa‘s defense after the actor was accused of dressing like Johnny Depp to antagonize co-star Amber Heard while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In fairness to both parties, Heard only claimed that Momoa was often drunk on set and suspiciously wore outfits similar to Depp’s in her private therapy notes that were never meant to see the light of the day. Those notes were only revealed after Depp fans fought to have court documents in the couple’s defamation trial unsealed.

Warner Bros. has already denied the Depp-dressing allegations, and now, Smith is chiming in. While the filmmaker does defend Momoa, he also acknowledges that the Aquaman actor and Depp do have similar styles.

“I don’t think he just dressed as Johnny Depp. I think he just kind of dresses like Johnny Depp, layers and s–t like that,” Smith said on the recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, according to Comic Book. The lifelong comic book fan also offered his concerns about the Aquaman sequel that has reportedly struggled with test audiences. ” It sounds like they’ve been changing this movie so much. Dude, they’ve had, minimum, two Batmans in this movie. They had Michael Keaton Batman and they also had Ben Affleck Batman.”

Like a lot of DC Comics fans, Smith is ready to move past the DCEU and see what James Gunn is cooking up. That includes increased reports that Momoa could survive the transition by taking on a new role: The raucous anti-hero Lobo.

“That honestly makes absolute sense,” Smith opined. “He looks like Lobo.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters on December 20.

