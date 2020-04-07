Kevin Smith Has A Very Strange Update For The Movie He’ll Make After All This Is Over

With Jay and Silent Bob Reboot out of the way, Kevin Smith is gearing up to wrap-up his “True North Trilogy” of Canadian-based films. After years of radio silence, Smith has finally delivered an update on Moose Jaws, which will cap off his series of strange, offbeat films that started in 2014 with Tusk followed by 2016’s Yoga Hosers.

In a recent online Q&A to help fans and himself pass the time while self-isolated, Smith sounded very optimistic about the prospect of getting Moose Jaws in front of a camera once the global pandemic simmers down. Via Bloody Disgusting:

“Moose Jaws is the movie I’m doing that’s Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark. It’s so weird that you bring it up. We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn’t that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we’re allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!”

Smith first announced Moose Jaws at San Diego Comic-Con all the way back in 2014 and has been teasing bits and pieces about the film in the six years since. In 2015, he teased that the film would feature the death of one of his beloved View Askew characters. (We won’t spoil it for you, but you can click the link to find out.) And in 2016, Smith elevated the film to a passion project that could be his magnum opus, according to Comic Book:

“Moose Jaws is like, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written,” he said at Sundance in 2016. “This is a f-ckin’ fan film. This is like pouring my heart out on a page. I love Jaws, and I love Canada, and I combined the two of them. So the whole thing is beat-for-beat Jaws, up until the third act. In the third act it becomes Godzilla, Destroy All Monsters, Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan, and ends with Return of the Jedi. It’s pretty magical.”

If you got an hour to spare, you can watch Smith’s full Q&A below:

(Via Bloody Disgusting, Comic Book)