The Oppenheimer affect can already be felt.

As the Christopher Nolan film inches closer to $1 billion at the global box office, Apple Original Films revealed on Tuesday that Killers of the Flower Moon, another three-hour drama full of character actors, is getting a wider release than originally announced, including IMAX screenings. It was originally scheduled for a limited rollout on October 6, but Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s book will now come out everywhere on October 20th.

Killers of the Flower Moon — which was called yet another masterpiece from one of America’s greatest directors when it premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival — will also play in IMAX theaters before coming to Apple TV+ at an undisclosed date.

Here’s more:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.