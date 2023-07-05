Martin Scorsese has made at least a half-dozen masterpieces in his career. Add Killers of the Flower Moon to the list.

Based on David Grann’s book of the same, the 1920s-set film tells the story of the Osage Nation, who have the “worst land possible” in Oklahoma — except for the fact that the land has oil (black gold, Texas tea, etc.) on it. The Osage become wealthy overnight, but with that money also comes white people who will resort to any mean to get the oil for themselves, including murder. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are at the center of the story in an “improbable romance,” according to the official plot synopsis, “where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, will be released in limited theaters in October, followed by an Apple TV+ streaming debut.