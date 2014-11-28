‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ Debuts A New, Bond-Mocking Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Really, this trailer tells you all you need to know within the first ten seconds or so, where Colin Firth, the James Bond of this particular enterprise, states that he prefers the Bond movies from the ’60s as opposed to the more realistic modern ones. But hey, stick around for the pug puppy.

Matthew Vaughn, the director, has essentially been auditioning to make a Bond movie for years. If you grew up with classic Bond at all, a lot of X-Men: First Class felt more than a little familiar. But they’re all obsessed with it being a prestige franchise now, so Vaughn clearly has gotten tired of waiting.

If that weren’t enough, here’s one of the character posters, all of which have the same layout with another actor photoshopped between the legs:

Again, this may look just a little familiar. Also, if we’re ticking off Bond references, the cell we see at one point is more or less directly out of You Only Live Twice. So, yeah, expect a swinging good time this February.

Via CBM