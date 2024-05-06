After making her return to vampire cinema, Kristen Stewart will continue working on her directorial debut. The Chronology of Water is based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir of the same name, and it’s about “a lifelong swimmer turned artist” — although I prefer Stewart’s description.

“My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch,” the Love Lies Bleeding actress told NET-A-PORTER. “But it’s gonna be a f*cking thrill ride.”

She continued, “I think that’s commercial, but I don’t think that I have any gauge on what that means. I think people would want to see that, but then… I think maybe people wanna watch movies about, like, Jesus and dogs.”

Stewart is in “soft prep” on The Chronology of Water, which she called a “dreamy place that you get to live in before you actually have your crew at your disposal.” The movie will be filmed in Latvia rather than in the United States because, as she explained, “I needed a sort of radical detachment. I am not a director yet. I need to make a student film. I can’t do that here.”

The Chronology of Water doesn’t have a release date yet, but this guy is checking daily.

(Via NET-A-PORTER)