Love Lies Bleeding is a passion project for Kristen Stewart, emphasis on passion. The actress, who previously said that the sex scenes in the A24 film will “shock” people, told NBC News that she’s tired of “rote” intimacy in movies.

“The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote, and it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘OK, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now.’ That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it,” she said. “Really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalizing it, talking to each other, sharing space, having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like… a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux.”

Stewart’s co-star Katy O’Brian added, “If anyone takes anything from this movie, it’s to ask your partner what they like. You don’t see that in a movie.”

Love Lies Bleeding stars Stewart as a gym manager named Lou who falls for Jackie (O’Brian), “an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.” It comes to theaters on March 8.

(Via NBC News)