Kristen Stewart has a new movie out. It’s called Love Lies Bleeding and it’s a romantic thriller in which she plays a shy gym manager who gets involved with an ambitious bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian). The film is noted for its in-your-face scenes of intimacy; Stewart herself has called out “run-of-the-mill” movie sex scenes, which Bleeding does not have. Alas, one moviegoer has taken things a bit too far.

According to Variety, a man was arrested Thursday night after committing, shall we say, lewd behavior at a screening of the film at MJR Southgate Cinema in suburban Detroit. The story went viral, but what was he doing exactly? Per Variety:

A NSFW photo of a man asleep in a reclining movie theater chair with his penis exposed was posted by Twitter / X user @UglyXKorean, who captioned the image, “Went to go see ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and this drunk guy jacked himself off to sleep.” On the table next to the chair were several items, including two small bottles of liquor, a pack of cigarettes and his ticket.

As of Friday the man had not yet been arraigned and no charges had been brought forth. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Stewart, who formally came out as gay in 2017 while hosting SNL (amidst slamming her most famous online stalker, then-president Donald Trump), recently caught some conservative flack over her Rolling Stone cover promoting the film. To those people, Stewart had a simple message: “F*ck you.”

