Kristen Stewart’s post-Twilight career trajectory might not be as compelling in terms of reinvention as her co-star (and ex-boyfriend), Robert Pattinson, but she’s still managed to appear in a smattering of acclaimed indie films and successful blockbusters. In the latter category, Stewart headlined 2012’s Snow White And The Huntsman, which reaped $400 million at the worldwide box-office. In that movie, she co-starred alongside Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth, who both took the franchise into sequel-land after Stewart’s character got offloaded. This happened, not coincidentally, following the publication of paparazzi photos that showed Stewart making out with married director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Pattinson.

Sanders also wasn’t involved with with 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and the movie went on to only take in $165 million globally. Well, Stewart firmly believes that the film would have performed better if she was included, and the Charlie’s Angels reboot star is revealing her thoughts on why Universal Pictures’ omission occurred. Stewart told Howard Stern that the studio’s decision was related to the “slut shaming” that happened as a result. Via Yahoo:

“We lived in a different time then, you know what I mean? I feel like the slut-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better. Not to be a dick, but [t]hey didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicized scandal, and so they were like scared of touching that.

Stewart continued, adding that the “mistakes” she made in her early 20s during the scandal meant that “I didn’t really know how to deal with that.” She also insisted that although the logical conclusion would be to assume that Sanders and Stewart slept together, this wasn’t the case, but both parties’ careers did suffer some blows in the aftermath. Indeed, this period was a difficult one for the actress, but her career continues to ascend to new heights, and she’s working regularly and (presumably) quite lucratively. Meanwhile, Sanders directed the critically and financially panned Ghost In The Shell and will soon helm the already controversial Dante Tex biopic, Rub & Tug. His career might never be the same again, but Stewart’s doing more than fine with her career, and pretty wonderful, in fact.

Watch Stewart open up on another subject, her very-real romance with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, below.

(Via Howard Stern & Yahoo)