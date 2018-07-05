Scarlett Johansson To Play A Transgender Man, Receives A Snarky Backlash

07.05.18

Scarlett Johansson is Scarlett Johansson-ing again. After being the focus of ire (and cheeky memes) for playing a character who was Japanese in the source material in Ghost In The Shell (though, to be fair, the rights-holders of the story were enthusiastic about her casting), Johansson is back in the doghouse after New Regency announced she’ll be reteaming with Ghost In The Shell director Rupert Sanders to play a transgender character in Rub and Tug, the biopic of Dante “Tex” Gill, whose real life story is so wild that some of my fellow transpeople are mad they didn’t know about him already.

