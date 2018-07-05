Scarlett Johansson is Scarlett Johansson-ing again. After being the focus of ire (and cheeky memes) for playing a character who was Japanese in the source material in Ghost In The Shell (though, to be fair, the rights-holders of the story were enthusiastic about her casting), Johansson is back in the doghouse after New Regency announced she’ll be reteaming with Ghost In The Shell director Rupert Sanders to play a transgender character in Rub and Tug, the biopic of Dante “Tex” Gill, whose real life story is so wild that some of my fellow transpeople are mad they didn’t know about him already.
Scarlett Johansson To Play A Transgender Man, Receives A Snarky Backlash
Entertainment Editor
07.05.18
Around The Web
TOPICS#Twitter
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.03.18 2 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June
Derrick Rossignol 06.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
Philip Cosores 06.29.18 6 days ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With