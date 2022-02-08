After social media went nuts over real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both receiving Oscar nominations for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Dunst is now sharing their official reaction to locking down “His” and “Her” noms for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

While talking to Variety, Dunst revealed the wild morning she had learning the news from her manager as Eric Kranzler and then quickly scrambling to be the first one to tell Plemons, who was working early that day:

[Eric] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I’m crying with my kids. They’re like, ‘Why the hell is mom crying?’ [Eric] calls me back, and meanwhile I’m in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, ‘Jesse just …’ And I started screaming and I hung up the phone. Then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she’s trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked. I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing.

Dunst and Plemons’ Power of the Dog co-star Benedict Cumberbatch also received a nomination for Best Actor. However, recently, Plemons revealed that dealing with Cumberbatch’s method acting was not always the best experience.

“There was one time he got under my skin,” Plemons told Variety last month. “He was like, ‘Hey, big boy.’ It wasn’t ‘fatso.’ I feel like a few people in life have been like, ‘Hey, big boy,’ and I was like, ‘Goddamn it. What the f*ck.'”

To Cumberbatch’s credit, Plemons says the British actor immediately apologized when Plemons let him know he didn’t appreciate the comment, and the two are totally cool. Oscar-nominated cool.

(Via Variety)