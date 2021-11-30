The 2022 Oscars aren’t until next March and many of the year’s buzziest movies haven’t been released to the public yet (looking at you, West Side Story). But it’s beginning to feel like one of the races might already be over.

Kristen Stewart has 18/5 odds on Gold Derby to win Best Actress for her performance in Spencer — in second place is Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos at 5/1. (Awards Watch also has Stewart as the winner). There’s no such thing as a lock when it comes to the Oscars, but Frances McDormand was the frontrunner for months and, well.

Stewart won the first of likely many trophies on Monday night at the Gotham Awards, where she received the Performer Tribute award. “I was so lucky to be able to work with someone who has such an audacious and strange, vivid, committed, unique, wild, f*cked up vision,” she said about Spencer director Pablo Larraín during her earnest and charmingly rambling speech. She wrapped things up by saying, “Thank you so much. Blah, yeah, done. Love you. Yeah.” More speeches should end with a “blah.” And more Oscar winners should also work on “gay ghost-hunting” reality shows. Just saying.

You can watch the full speech above, or enjoy this looped clip:

kristen stewart jokingly reading off the teleprompter while accepting her award on loop pic.twitter.com/rWf7cTZrdL — rad (@queennn94) November 30, 2021

Other big winners at the Gotham Awards include The Lost Daughter (Best Feature, Best Screenplay for Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Outstanding Lead Performance for Olivia Colman), Drive My Car (Best International Feature), and CODA (Outstanding Supporting Performance for Troy Kotsur and Breakthrough Performer for Emilia Jones).

You can see the full list here.