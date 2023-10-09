Larry Charles won’t be seeing the next Star Wars or Marvel movie.

The legendary Seinfeld writer and Borat and Masked and Anonymous director was Marc Maron’s guest on a recent episode of the WTF podcast, where he discussed the state of cinema.

“I try to make things like Dangerous Comedy or this movie — this movie’s a very low-budget movie,” Charles said about A24’s first musical, Dicks: The Musical, according to Variety. “Politically for me, ethically for me, I find it offensive when movies cost $250 million and the world is in the state that it’s in. So I’m also looking to make a statement in the way these things are made.”

Charles wants to continue making “radical work” — like, say, a musical where Megan Thee Stallion makes leashed men crawl on the floor like dogs — by “saying that I could do it for a little money, and the way [producers and directors] say yes to it is they think, ‘Oh, that radical little work that’s not going to cost any money is going to make money.’ Absolutely. That is the system.”

He added, “I haven’t been able, I’ve been doing stuff on YouTube, I’ve been trying to figure out a way to get out of that, to move out of that. It’s very, very difficult to do. Because YouTube is owned by somebody, Instagram is owned by somebody. Everything, you know, it’s very hard to get your word out, your thoughts out.”

Dicks: The Musical is in theaters now. You can listen to the podcast below:

(Via Variety)