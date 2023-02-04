Jennifer Coolidge is bigger than she’s ever been, and good for her. The always welcome character actress has been Hoovering up awards for her turn on The White Lotus, which gave her the meatiest role of a career that first took off over 20 years ago, thanks to films like American Pie and Legally Blonde. Speaking of the latter, a threequel is in the works, and while star Reese Witherspoon is clearly stoked about it, she has one make-or-break stipulation.

Entertainment Tonight recently caught up with Witherspoon, asking her about her onetime costar’s recent mega-success. “I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon said. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, ’cause she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her,’ but she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

How much does Witherspoon love Coolidge? So much so that it absolutely has to have Elle’s manicurist pal Paulette. “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon averred.

Can Coolidge fit a third Legally Blonde into her surely busy schedule? Will White Lotus creator Mike White find a way to bring her back for a third season? Who’s to say? For now, though, Legally Blonde 3 is happening, and with a little help from another belated sequel: Top Gun: Maverick.

