Avengers: Endgame‘s Lexi Rabe played Morgan, the young daughter of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark who (like her dad) wanted some cheeseburgers, and she’s making a sobering plea to comic-book movie fans. The 7-year-old actress is asking people to stop bullying her and the rest of her family, and although it’s hard to comprehend why adults would treat a child who’s in the public eye this way, Lexi and her mother, Jessica, have revealed that’s the case.

In the below Instagram video, Lexi asks people to consider her age and that her parents don’t let her run amuck without rules. She adds that maybe “[i]f I go anywhere and I’m acting a little silly or messed up or anything like that, I’m just 7 years old.” Lexi signs off with a line from Endgame: “Bye, love you 3,000.”

In the caption to the video, Jessica elaborates by explaining that Lexi’s a normal child, and yes, they do use necessary disciplinary measures, but not in public, so some understanding and perspective would work wonders:

“We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! … We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved

Lexi also appears in Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well as the upcoming Silk Road and Wishes. Hopefully, she’ll keep her head up and enjoy a varied and lengthy career, along with as many cheeseburgers as she wants.