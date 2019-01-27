Liam Neeson Says He’ll Keep Doing Action Movies Until It’s Definitely Too Ridiculous

01.27.19 23 mins ago

Lionsgate

Redaktionshinweis: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dem Film- bzw. DVD-Start! Keine Archivierung! +++ Liam Neeson als Bryan in dem Actionfilm

Liam Neeson is 66 years old. Is that really too long in the tooth for action? Hardly. Charles Bronson was 73 when he did his fifth and final Death Wish entry. Sylvester Stallone is making another Rambo, and he’s 72. And some perspective: Neeson is only a decade older than Tom Cruise, who will still nearly kills himself to entertain us on the regular. Still, Neeson has threatened to stop making action pictures before. But in a new interview with EW, he’s re-re-committing, saying he’ll keep doing them until it’s truly, unambiguously ridiculous.

Speaking of ridiculous, Neeson is currently doing the press rounds for Cold Pursuit, the movie the internet decided was an action version of the Simpsons episode in which Homer becomes Mr. Plow. It’s actually a remake of a Norweigan black comedy (which starred Stellan Skarsgard), helmed by the same director, so there’s a good chance it’s at least somewhat self-aware.

During the EW interview, in an exhcange highlighted by The A.V. Club, the conversation steered towards how Neeson mixes up serious pictures, like Schindler’s List and Kinsey, with gun-toting trash, like Taken or last year’s The Commuter — the latter the kind of movies he didn’t regularly start making, remember, until he was in his mid-50s. (Of course, he was running about in 1990’s Darkman years before he was a marquee name, and he held his own in 1995’s swordfight-heavy Rob Roy.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taken
TAGSCOLD PURSUITLIAM NEESONTAKEN

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP