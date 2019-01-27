Lionsgate

Liam Neeson is 66 years old. Is that really too long in the tooth for action? Hardly. Charles Bronson was 73 when he did his fifth and final Death Wish entry. Sylvester Stallone is making another Rambo, and he’s 72. And some perspective: Neeson is only a decade older than Tom Cruise, who will still nearly kills himself to entertain us on the regular. Still, Neeson has threatened to stop making action pictures before. But in a new interview with EW, he’s re-re-committing, saying he’ll keep doing them until it’s truly, unambiguously ridiculous.

Speaking of ridiculous, Neeson is currently doing the press rounds for Cold Pursuit, the movie the internet decided was an action version of the Simpsons episode in which Homer becomes Mr. Plow. It’s actually a remake of a Norweigan black comedy (which starred Stellan Skarsgard), helmed by the same director, so there’s a good chance it’s at least somewhat self-aware.

During the EW interview, in an exhcange highlighted by The A.V. Club, the conversation steered towards how Neeson mixes up serious pictures, like Schindler’s List and Kinsey, with gun-toting trash, like Taken or last year’s The Commuter — the latter the kind of movies he didn’t regularly start making, remember, until he was in his mid-50s. (Of course, he was running about in 1990’s Darkman years before he was a marquee name, and he held his own in 1995’s swordfight-heavy Rob Roy.)