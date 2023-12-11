Lifetime’s First Sex Scene In A Christmas Movie Is… Something Else

Some hyper-specific TV history was made on Sunday: Lifetime aired its first Christmas movie with a sex scene.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance stars Jana Kramer as Lexie Crenshaw, a big-city real estate agent who — you’ll never believe it — returns to her small hometown around the holidays. While there, she meets a Yellowstone-like rancher named Coby (Adam Senn), who she has to convince to sell his property. Would you believe these mismatched opposites fall for each other?

Lexie also falls into a pile of hay in the history-making sex scene.

Technically, the flirtation begins with Coby lifting Lexie up onto a kitchen counter so they can make out, but when they’re interrupted, they find sexy solitude in a barn. Coby dramatically takes off his shirt in front of an impressed Lexie (“Merry Christmas to me”), who is sitting on the dirty, hay-covered ground. He moves her to what looks like a massage table, but just as they’re ready to knock (cowboy) boots, the action cuts to the next morning. Even the Helen Lovejoys that make up the Parents Television Council wouldn’t be able to find anything objectionable about A Cowboy Christmas Romance.

“When I saw the stuff in the kitchen,” A Cowboy Christmas Romance writer Sarah Drew told Entertainment Weekly about the scene, “I was like, ‘Exactly what I wrote. You nailed it. You guys are in it. I am thrilled.’ I had it written in my stage direction: He hoists her onto the countertop. He moves things out of the way. Like, go in there. Go in!”

You can watch the “Yellowstone meets Bridgerton“ scene here.

