Many of Quentin Tarantino’s otherwise-unconnected movies are set in the same universe. Now another Oscar-winning writer is building her own cinematic universe.

Lisa Frankenstein — about a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) who resurrects a corpse (Cole Sprouse) to fall in love with — is Diablo Cody‘s first horror-comedy since cult favorite Jennifer’s Body. Besides sharing a genre, the two films have something else in common. “I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe,” she told Deadline. “I have decided that. I will not say that you’d see any overt references to that but I’m saying it.”

More writers and directors should do this. There’s nothing stopping Steven Spielberg from waking up one day and deciding that E.T. is buddies with the T-rex from Jurassic Park. Just because we don’t see it doesn’t mean it never happened. Hopefully their friendship will be explored in the next Jurassic movie.

Here’s more on Lisa Frankenstein:

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness, and… a few missing body parts along the way.

Directed by Zelda Williams, Lisa Frankenstein opens in theaters on February 9.

(Via Deadline)