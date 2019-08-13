Since author Louisa May Alcott published Moe Szyslak’s favorite book Little Women in 1868, there have been multiple adaptations of her best-known work. But, with all due respect to Winona Ryder and Christian Bale, none have been as star-studded as 2019’s Little Women, featuring Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Chris Cooper, and Bob Odenkirk. Also, the screenplay was written by Greta Gerwig, fresh off an Oscar nomination (Lady Bird); she also directed.

“We wanted it to feel like the movie feels, which is both classical and fresh,” Gerwig said about the trailer. “We wanted it to feel light on its feet. And even though it does take place in the 19th century, we in no way wanted it to feel like it was something that was past. We wanted it to feel like it was present right now.” It helps to reunite Lady Bird co-stars Ronan and Chalamet. Hella tight.

Watch the trailer above (Chalamet as Laurie is perfect). Here’s the official plot summary, not that anyone who went to middle school should need it:

Greta Gerwig has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters, four young women each determined to live life on her own terms, is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Little Women opens on December 25.