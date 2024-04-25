With every passing year (and every instantly forgotten streaming service action movie), the Lord of the Rings films seem like even more of a miracle. Peter Jackson‘s trilogy — The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and Best Picture winner The Return of the King — are rightly hailed as modern classics. And great Christmas movies, even if they have nothing to do with Christmas. Do hobbits even celebrate a Christmas-like holiday? (That’s a redundant question: please do not direct me towards the 700 page entry in The History of Middle-earth that gets into the history of holidays in the Shire.)

You can still have your annual winter-time viewing of the battle at Helm’s Deep during the holidays, but this year, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events are re-releasing the trilogy into theaters during the summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the versions screened will be Jackson’s extended editions (so you might want get the jumbo tub of popcorn), and also the versions that the filmmaker remastered in 2020 for a 4K Ultra HD rerelease. This is the first time the remastered versions will be in theaters.”

Here are the dates and times:

June 8: The Fellowship of the Ring at 4 p.m. local time

June 9: The Two Towers at 4 p.m. local time

June 10: The Return of the King at 7 p.m. time

Looks like searching Google for “when to take a pee break during The Return of the King” is back on the menu, boys.

You can buy tickets here.

