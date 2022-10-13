Apple has a lot of money, but when it comes to Apple TV+ documentaries, all of that unfathomable amount of cash is well spent. Its latest doc, premiering at the end of October, covers the life of legendary musician Louis Armstrong and will feature never-before-heard home recordings, archival footage, and personal conversations. The trailer for Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues teases an intimate dive into the musician’s life and influence on not just jazz, but music and culture as a whole.

Here’s a description of the doc, from Apple TV+:

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The doc is directed and produced by Sacha Jenkins and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Julie Anderson along with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard (of wearing a baseball cap fame). The film is produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment with Michele Anthony and David Blackman as executive producers.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues premieres on Apple TV+ on October 28.