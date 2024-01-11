Kristen Stewart Finally Revealed Why She Came Out On ‘SNL’ After Years Of Being Bullied By Donald Trump

Before there was Timee and Kylie, there was another relationship that had the internet in a chaotic tizzy: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. The Twilight costars paraded their love around the globe in 2012, when everyone needed to have an opinion on their relationship, even Donald Trump, who was then best known for The Apprentice. Those are simpler times we will quite literally never get back.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

The duo called it quits shortly after, and Stewart openly began dating women, though the media was often questioning her relationships. “It wasn’t even like I was hiding,” she recently told Variety. “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.'” Stewart was frustrated when her sexuality became a spectacle. “For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,'” she added.

Then, in 2017, Stewart decided to publicly come out in her Saturday Night Live monologue.”I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart said at the time. “So, yeah, that’s crazy, right? The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so okay. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.” she said in the episode. Donald did not respond at the time.

Stewart explained why she decided to take that route after so many years of media speculation. “It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview,” Stewart told Variety, before adding that she wanted to be the one to do it. She asked herself, “‘So what platform is that going to be on? And who’s going to make money on that? And who’s going to be the person that broke it?’ I broke it, alone,” she added.

Now, Stewart is known for her successful and beloved “super gay” movies and TV shows, meanwhile, Donald Trump is still figuring out how magnets work, so there’s a clear winner here.

