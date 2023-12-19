A24 is in the “movies about extremely muscular people” business, and business is good. Ahead of the release of The Iron Claw, the indie studio released the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding. The film, directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud), stars Kristen Stewart as a gym manager who falls for bodybuilder Jackie (played by Katy O’Brian), putting her in danger. Also, Ed Harris wears an insane wig and there’s shoot outs and sex scenes and blood.

You can watch the wild trailer above.

O’Brien told Collider what it was like working with Stewart (when they weren’t bonding over cat pee). “She’s been in some of the biggest movies in the world. She’s been around forever and to see that she’s still passionate about projects. I love that,” The Mandalorian actress said. “I love to see people who’ve been in this business forever, it hasn’t crushed them completely, and they’re super passionate about what they’re doing.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Love Lies Bleeding, which also stars Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris, premieres at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and opens in theaters on March 8, 2024.