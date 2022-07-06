Forget Mjölnir and Stormbreaker, Faux Thor knows that the real weapon is a pair of good smelling armpits.

That’s right, Thor, the “Award-Winning Asgardian Actor,” is back for an Old Spice commercial, which was timed for the upcoming release of Thor: Love And Thunder. You can thank Taika Waititi for all of this, given that he introduced Luke-Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, who appeared in a production-inside-of-a-production alongside Sam Neill’s Faux Odin and Matt Damon’s Faux Loki.

(Question: Is Damon actually the Ultimate Loki? That crypto ad might tell a trickster tale.)

Luke and Matt will both return in cameo mode for Thor: Love and Thunder, and everyone knows that smelling fresh is part of being a good moviegoer. So whatever deodorant you choose, please simply use it, and you’ll “Smell Like A God,” too. But as this commercial advises, “never let a crowd see you sweat.” And make sure that when you reach for that hammer, you won’t spark the multiverse with pheromones or something.

There’s no official word yet on what Faux Thor does in Love and Thunder, but we do know that Legit Thor (not Lebowski Thor) attempts to retire, and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher ruins that plan. This leads Thor to recruit King Valkyrie and Jane Foster (Mighty Thor) to take down Gorr. And when all of that is said and done, maybe they can say screw New Asgard and head to Aruba.

Thor: Love And Thunder storms into theaters (you got that right) on July 8.