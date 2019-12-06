Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best movies of the decade. It says so right there, on this very website. And even though the Best Picture nominee was a nightmare to shoot (the only thing higher than the temperature was the tension between stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy), director George Miller has long said he wants to make two more movie set in the Furiosa Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Deadline, Miller confirmed that he’s “not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this.”

But before that, he’s making a mysterious movie with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton:

George Miller has gotten his green light and a March production start in Australia on Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton now locked to star… The genial filmmaker [said] he preferred to remain circumspect on the new film and exactly what Elba and Swinton will be doing in the lead roles.

Little is known about Three Thousand Years of Longing, other than “it’s the anti-Mad Max,” according to Miller, and “I can’t even decide what genre it is, to be honest. And that’s a good thing.” Maybe it’s another Happy Feet sequel, except this time Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton play the penguins. I guess what I’m saying is, I want George Miller to direct a movie with Idris and Tilda dancing. The Doof Warrior can provide the music.

(Via Deadline)