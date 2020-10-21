All the iconic directors are crafting Netflix movies these days, and David Fincher is now joining them. Even more notably for cinephiles, he’s doing so with a 1930s Hollywood throwback to the days of Orson Welles, and when social critic/alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. “Mank” Mankiewicz scrambled to put the finishing touches (and his name) on the Citizen Kane screenplay. If Fincher’s prowess and Gary Oldman in the title role weren’t enough to get you onboard for Mank, then perhaps hearing that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the musical honors will be the final enticement you need.

As if we weren’t already hungry enough for the filmgoing experience, right? Between the sounds and the sights (sumptuously rendered through flawless black-and-white visuals), those who love movies are in for a treat. The Gone Girl and The Social Network director is essentially bringing us his own Citizen Kane for the Internet crowd. It’s mind-boggling to consider in such meta-terms, so it’s probably best to simply enjoy the experience.

Along with the swaggery Oldman, the ensemble cast includes Amanda Seyfried as Hollywood siren Marion Davies and Lily Collins as burlesque queen Rita Alexander. Viewers will also enjoy performances by Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

Mank will stream on Netflix on December 4.