Behind the scenes, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has been though a lot between Suicide Squad and her upcoming girl-gang film, Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). She’s now done with the Joker, which means that she’s lost about 150 pounds of “damaged” weight, and her costumes will now be much different. There will be lots of feathers, obviously, but most notably, she won’t be sporting her cheek-baring hotpants anymore.

That’s a pretty big deal, actually, given how much screentime that David Ayer’s supervillain-centered movie devoted to pointing a camera straight at Harley’s tush. While promoting Suicide Squad, Robbie previously stated that Harley simply thought her hotpants were “sparkly and fun” and didn’t wear them so that people would “look at her ass,” but that’s definitely what happened, especially when Harley bent over to retrieve a treasure from a broken store window. Robbie’s explanation (given to Glamour) for her new wardrobe, however, remains diplomatic but still gets the point across:

“The female gaze just happened inherently because there were mainly women making the decisions. We were all just picking what we thought was cool.”

Given that director Cathy Yan’s film does not feature that item of clothing, the point has been duly absorbed on how much those pants objectified Harley. Further, the movie will make a point in telling Harley’s story (and those of the rest of the female characters) from her point of view, rather than anyone else’s. That’s just one reason why 2020 will be an exciting year for lady nerds everywhere.

Birds of Prey, which also features the characters of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) will arrive on February 7, 2020.

