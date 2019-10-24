Out of all the movies in the DC Universe, Suicide Squad has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (27 percent). Something has gone terribly wrong if you’re below Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but to be fair, not everything about the movie was terrible: it won an Oscar and the soundtrack was nominated for a Grammy (both true!), and Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn was so well received that she’ll soon star in her spin-off, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). But while the I, Tonya actress is putting the finishing touches on that film, Suicide Squad director David Ayer shared some photos of her early wardrobe and makeup tests.

“These are part of the extensive make-up and wardrobe testing process. It began with my make-up designer Alessandro Bertolazzi trying various products on stand-ins,” he wrote (sic’d). “It’s like the rough draft of a script – How does the product interact with the skin, the lighting and camera lens? Then we did various tests on Margot. It is days and days of work to dial in the look. Then it has to repeatable every day. Margot is a soldier, she endured endless trial and error. During the course of the tests you can feel her discovering the character.” The biggest change in these early test photos versus what made it to screen (both have the heart tattoo and Puddin’ choker!) is that Harley’s hair and makeup are more disheveled; the watches on her arm are slightly different, too.

Here’s Ayer’s Instagram post.

Harley will have a new collection of outfits and looks in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which comes out on February 7, 2020.