The DC Extended Universe (an unofficial name that has stuck) was in rough shape in August 2016, when Suicide Squad came out. The David Ayer-directed movie made a ton of money, like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before it, but also like Batman v Superman, reviews were not kind and the future looked as dark as a certain knight. (Even if DC won an Oscar before Marvel. Let us never forget this.) But since the whole Jared Leto dead rat thing, the DCEU has impressively righted the ship — Wonder Woman, the billion-dollar-grossing Aquaman, and Shazam! were all well received, and the best (only?) good thing about Suicide Squad was given a spinoff movie.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) brings back Margot Robbie’s dynamic Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad and gives her an R-rated girl gang, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

Notably, Birds of Prey doesn’t star Jared Leto’s Joker, as subtly depicted here.

That’s how I felt after seeing Suicide Squad, too. Anyway, the villain in the film, Black Mask, is played by Ewan McGregor, who appears to be doing all the acting. Not some of the acting. ALL of it. I can’t wait. For the costumes and the hyena and Harley pulling a “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Where’s your musical number, Marvel?

Birds of Prey opens on February 7.