Even if you haven’t played a Mario game since Hotel Mario, first off, you should check out Super Mario 64. Good game imo. Also, chances are high that you’re still among the tens of millions who watched The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer yesterday and, by proxy, have a take on Chris Pratt’s Mario voice. He doesn’t say much in the first look at the animated movie (Jack Black’s Bowser is the real star), but it was enough to wonder what the character would sound like with Charles Martinet’s voice from the video games.

Wonder no more. “I edited the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer to see how it would sound without Chris Pratt,” voice actor Carlos Morillo wrote on Reddit (where he goes by the user name “f*ckmattdamon,” and now I’m imaging Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as Mario and Luigi). The video, which you can watch above, replaces Pratt’s voice with his own, as well as Martinet’s. It’s well done, but here’s my take: two hours of Mario’s video game voice would be too much. There’s a reason he doesn’t talk much in the games.

Or one Redditor wrote, “It’s good… but I don’t know if the overdone nature of Mario’s quips in game would work for a feature film. I think it’d be pretty grating after a while, and I’d probably get annoyed. Kinda like with Jared Leto in House of Gucci…”

It’s shocking that the Jared Leto-as-Mario edit of the trailer hasn’t been made yet. Give the internet, oh, five minutes to fix (?) that.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, opens on April 7, 2023.

(Via Reddit)