During the final episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni revealed that Mark Hamill had a secret voice role in the hit bounty hunting series. In the fifth episode, the Luke Skywalker actor voiced EV-9D9, a droid last seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and you’d never know it was Hamill, thanks to the digital editing of his voice to sound like the bartending robot. Turns out, Hamill’s been pulling this stunt in every single Star Wars movie released by Disney.

In a revealing tweet, Hamill revealed that his The Mandalorian cameo wasn’t a one-off, and he’s been secretly voicing roles that fans still haven’t figured out yet.

“Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels,” Hamill tweeted. “Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory”

You can see the full tweet below:

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 20, 2020

At least two of Hamill’s cameos are known. He portrayed the alien Dobbu Scay, who was seen in the casino scenes during Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and he even went so far to as wear a full motion capture suit for the role because he was adamant about being the same size as BB-8.

It is commonly (& mistakenly) reported that I only did the voice of Dobbu Scay, but I filmed the scene in a full motion-capture suit w/ a giant-sized medicine ball to make me the same size as BB-8. I didn't expect to be credited, assuming it would be another unbilled easter-egg. https://t.co/f6hAPOstxR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 29, 2019

Hamill’s other known voice role is the Resistance spy Boolio, who’s seen in the opening minutes of The Rise of Skywalker telling Finn and Poe to get a message to General Leia. Outside of that, Star Wars fans are still scrambling to figure out what characters Hamill voiced in The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo, but it’s only a matter of time, considering the internet was practically built on solving the deepest of nerd mysteries.

(Via Mark Hamill on Twitter)