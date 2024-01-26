In the seemingly never-ending war between Marvel and “real cinema,” legendary director Martin Scorsese has been heralded as a champion of preserving cinematic integrity thanks to his willingness to call out superhero films. With that in mind, surely Marty must be a proponent of the theatrical experience. Not so much.

Doing a new interview to promote the Oscars campaign for Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese was asked if sneaks into public screenings of his own films, and his answer was pretty surprising. Turns out, the iconic director is well aware that going to the movie theaters can be a frustrating experience.

I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me. It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to theater. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show. I really enjoy Imax as I get older. You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up. Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be.

While Marty being refreshingly blunt is par for the course, it is notable that he’s zeroed on a real issue that’s strangling the theater experience: it’s not home. You give up a whole evening — and if you’re a non-millionaire director, a sizable chunk of change — to sit inside a dark box with constantly talking patrons and a cavalcade of distractions from flashing phone screens to crinkling snacks.

And if you’re seeing one of Marty’s movies, you’re going to be there long time and don’t you dare expect an intermission for your poor bladder.

Killers of the Flower Moon is now streaming on Apple TV where no one will sit in front of you and there’s a pause button at your disposal.

