When it comes to the recent debate over superhero movies being real cinema, legendary action director John Woo made it clear he sides with Martin Scorsese. While promoting his return to Hollywood filmmaking with the holiday-themed actioner, Silent Night, Woo gave a candid response when asked if he’s enjoyed any of the recent Marvel or DC Comics films that used to dominate the box office.

“I’ve never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comic books,” Woo told The New Yorker. “I prefer Martin Scorsese’s movies, that kind of cinema. I can’t wait to watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ I like old-fashioned movies, you know? Real cinema. There aren’t many movies like that lately.”

Clearly, Woo and Scorsese are on the same wavelength. The Goodfellas director kicked off a wave of film discourse after giving his opinion on Marvel films.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire back in 2019. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

If you’re curious what recent American action movies Woo has enjoyed, the iconic director had an immediate answer, and it’s a solid choice.

“I really love ‘Hell or High Water,'” Woo said. “Good performances, good action. It feels like a tragedy. Great cinematography, too. I tried to get its director of photography, Giles Nuttgens, to shoot ‘Silent Night,’ but he wasn’t available.”

(Via The New Yorker)